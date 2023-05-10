HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCental) — Recently, a special guest stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to play a special song.

Juan C, the face of Juan C and the Key Limes, spoke with our Danielle Banda about supporting music education in the Rio Grande Valley.

“Music education is so important because kids learn how to interact. They learn how to move their hands and dance around and the big thing is that they’re taught to sing at a young age. As adults, we’re like, ‘Oh, I have a horrible voice. I don’t want to sing’, well, kids are listening to that and if you’re not modeling that, they also are going to have this thing about singing and dancing in public,” said Juan C.

Juan C and the Key Limes can be found on Spotify and Apple Music and their social media platforms on Facebook and YouTube.