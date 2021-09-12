JROTC students pay tribute to 9/11 victims through a stair climb

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg JROTC cadets, Team Red White and Blue (RWB), Veterans, and more participated in a stair climb at the Robert Flores Stadium to pay tribute to those fallen heroes who lost their lives on 9/11.

Two decades ago, a terrorist attack on the Twin Towers in New York City killed nearly 3,000 Americans and first responders.

Team RWB and Veterans Foreign Wars post 12178 sought out to honor the fallen with their first-ever stair climb in McAllen last year, but it was canceled due to COVID-19.

Johnny Economedes High School’s JROTC instructor, Micaela Reyes told ValleyCentral that since the pandemic has slowed down, she and her students wanted to continue this yearly tribute.

“Our mission as ROTC instructors are to motivate young people to become better citizens and so we felt that this was a very important event to invite our students,” said Reyes. “Not only so they can learn about actual happenings of 9/11, but also to pay tribute and not to forget the sacrifice these men and women gave.” So on Sept. 11, everyone in attendance of this year’s event climbed 1,980 steps.

Along with paying tribute to the fallen in this way, a few JROTC members had a message they wish they could share with them:

“Thank you so much for your courage and bravery. Your sacrifice will forever be remembered.”

“I would just like to tell them that their services definitely did not go unrecognized. Even after 20 years, we’re still out here paying tribute to all those fallen heroes.”

“I offer condolences to your families and thank you for the sacrifice you’ve done for our nation and definitely your sacrifice did not go unnoticed. Still today, we are mourning after 20 years and I hope you’re in a better place.”