‘Joker’ pulls knife after not getting french fries, soda

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO)—A Brownsville man was arrested and charged after pulling out a butterfly knife when he was denied fries and a soda at a McDonald’s in the city of Brownsville.

According to the police report, on Sept. 24 officers were called to the B-Metro located at 755 International Boulevard in reference to an aggravated robbery.

Officers made contact with the victim, that was later identified as Juan Jose Leal.

Leal told officers he was eating at a McDonalds downtown, when he was approached by a man that he knew as the “Joker.”

Leal added that the Joker asked him for some fries and soda. After Leal told him no, the Joker pulled out a butterfly type knife with a blue handle, said the police report.

The Joker then proceeded to ask Leal for his belongings and started to “swung the knife in a slashing motion.”

Leal then walked away and said the Joker left towards Adams Street. The area was checked by police and an individual matching the Joker’s description was located near 1200 East Adams Street.

The Joker was identified as Reynaldo Ripke, and was charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of aggravated robbery.