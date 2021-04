A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. (Johnson & Johnson/Handout via REUTERS)

ROMA, Texas (KVEO) — The city of Roma will be having a vaccine clinic, to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on April 9.

The city will be distributing 500 tickets on Tuesday, April 6 at 8 a.m., outside of Our Lady of Guadalupe Lady of Refuge Church Parish Hall. According to a post, the line will begin on Estrella St.

The clinic will be held Friday at the Roma Community Center at 8 a.m.