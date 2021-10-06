Job fair continues to boost local economy

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Workforce Wednesday Job Fair is making a comeback to ensure job seekers have a chance to meet with recruiters and potentially get hired.

In the past two years, employment has been heavily impacted in some locations. One of the main reasons is the ongoing pandemic.

Raudel Garza, CEO for the Harlingen Economic Development Corporation, said while some businesses had struggled to find employees during the pandemic, others are simply expanding.

“Some of these companies are bouncing back from the shutdowns and the lowdowns and they are ready to start hiring people, they want to expand,” he said.

According to Garza, more than 20 employers will be present at the job fair.

“The employers really range from government work to manufacturing, to people who are in the healthcare industry..all kinds of different jobs,” said Garza.

Garza said the event is free and open to the public.

If attending the job fair, the public is encouraged to bring copies of their resume and to dress professionally.

Registration is required in order to participate, there will be laptops available at the Harlingen Convention Center for anyone who needs to register last minute.