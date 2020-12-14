Jewish community unites through a Hanukkah Drive-In

MCALLEN, Texas (KVEO) — The traditional ways for religious celebrations this holiday season has been strongly affected, one of those is Hanukkah.

Hanukkah is a celebration that usually involves a huge in person gathering. Unfortunately, that will not be the case this year.

Rabbi Asher Hecht expressed that in times like this sometimes what is most important becomes the most challenging.

Rabbi Hecht said this year has been extremely difficult for the Jewish community, but the challenges are what continues to motivate them to find ways to stay united.

“To bring to them the spirit, the excitement and enthusiasm that’s normally brought in the conventional manner by using creative ways to do it,” says Hecht.

Many like Ciro Hernandez did not expect a Drive-In Hanukkah celebration.

“It’s amazing but never think this would happen,” said Hernandez.

The ability to celebrate in the most unexpected ways is what many continue to look forward to each day.