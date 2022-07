BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville man who was caught on tape stealing from a jewelry store has been arrested.

Miguel Angel Castillo was arrested by Brownsville Police July 1.

On May 28, Castillo walked into JC Jewelry and asked to see a necklace and pendant.

After being handed the jewelry by the merchant, Castillo ran out of the store with the items.

According to police, the public and Brownsville Crime Stoppers assisted in the case.