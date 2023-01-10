BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville City Commissioner Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa announced her intentions Tuesday to campaign for mayor.

“I am very excited to have picked up a campaign packet for my intention to run for mayor of the city of Brownsville,” Tetreau told ValleyCentral.

Tetreau is currently serving on the city commission for district 2, for which her term ends in May.

“For the past 12 years, my experience and service to the city as a commissioner has demonstrated my ongoing committment to serve our community,” Tetreau said. “In 2011, I was electeed as the first successful write-in femal candidate in the state of Texas and the city of Brownsville, and I want to continue to make significant and impactful contributions for our beautiful and growing city.”

The upcoming mayoral election for Brownsville will not have an incumbent candidate, as current Mayor Trey Mendez stated in November 2022 that he would not run for re-election, citing the toll of the public office on his physical, mental and financial health.

“I realize that the past three and a half years have taken a heavy toll on my physical, mental and financial health that few can relate to,” Mendez stated in the Facebook post. “I believe that we have successfully managed a multitude of catastrophic and unforeseen events over the past 36 months that required our absolute attention, but it wasn’t easy.”

Mendez was elected mayor in 2019 and his term expires in May, later this year.

Brownsville’s city election is set for Saturday, May 6.

The purpose of the election is to elect the following positions each to serve a four-year term:

Mayor

Commissioner At-Large “A”

District 1 Commissioner

District 2 Commissioner

Applications for candidates can be filed starting Jan. 18 and must be accepted by the city secretary’s office before 5 p.m. Feb. 17.