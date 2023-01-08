Jersey Mike’s will open a second location in McAllen this week. (Courtesy of Jersey Mike’s)

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The grilled sandwich restaurant Jersey Mike’s Subs is opening a second location in McAllen.

“When we chose this location in McAllen, we felt it would be the ideal spot to open our newest Jersey Mike’s Subs store,” franchise owner Nathan Garn said.

Jersey Mike’s Subs’ grand opening happens Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 814 E. Expressway 83 in McAllen. Restaurant hours are from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

The new restaurant will be Jersey Mike’s fourth location in the Rio Grande Valley.

Jersey Mike’s Subs started in a small shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, in 1956. Today, the franchise has more than 2,500 restaurants opened or under development, according to the company’s website.

The restaurant is known for its red wine vinegar and olive oil blend, freshly grilled and sliced meats, crisp vegetables, daily oven-fresh bread, and quality ingredients.

Customers can place orders in-store, curbside, or for pickup through the Jersey Mike’s Subs website or app.

During the McAllen store’s opening Wednesday, Jan. 11 through Jan. 15, the restaurant will host a fundraiser in support of the Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children’s Cancer and Hematology Clinic.

Customers who receive the fundraising coupon can make a minimum of $2 contribution in exchange for a regular sub, but they must have a coupon to be eligible.