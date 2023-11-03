EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley’s School of Music will host two music events this weekend.

Veronica Gomez with the UTRGV School of Music said this Saturday Valley residents can stop by the Edinburg campus to watch college, high school and middle school students perform in the jazz orchestra .

Tickets for this concert are $5. the event will begin at 5 p.m. with a grand finale at 7 p.m. at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex on the Edinburg campus.

On Sunday Tito Puente Jr. and his Latin orchestra will be featured. Opening for him will be the award winning jazz band students from Moises Vela Middle School.

The concert will take place Sunday at the UTRGV Performing Arts Complex. Tickets are $20 for this event.

Viewers can purchase tickets at the event or on showpass.com.