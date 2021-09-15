James Avery Artisan Jewelry opens store in H-E-B

LEAGUE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — You can now find Texas-based jewelry in some of the state’s “iconic” grocery stores.

James Avery Artisan Jewelry opened its first out of three stores inside H-E-B on Wednesday in League City, Texas, near Galveston.

H-E-B locations will offer customers favorite classic designs, new releases, and services including charm soldering and jewelry cleaning, according to a press release.

“We’re excited to work with another iconic Texas brand,” said John McCullough, CEO of James Avery Artisan Jewelry. “H-E-B shares many of the same values and commitments as us, and we’re excited to be offering our designs at locations where our customers already shop!”

James Avery will open the next stores in Portland, near Corpus Christi, and in San Antonio on Sept. 29 and Oct. 13 respectively.