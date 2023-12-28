WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Willacy County jail division tray van was involved in a rollover crash earlier today, authorities say.

According to a post from the Willacy County Sheriff’s Office, the one-vehicle crash took place on the IH69E & Broadway overpass in Lyford.

No inmates were on board when the van crashed. Authorities say the jailer was only bringing back food trays for WCSO inmates from the Cameron County Carrizales-Rucker Detention Center.

The jailer is being evaluated by EMS.