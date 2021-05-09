Jackson St. Market Days return benefitting downtown businesses

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) —The once-a-month street market Jackson St. Market days shut down early along in the pandemic.

After more than a year, it reopened in May and is now giving not only the vendors a boost, but surrounding downtown Harlingen businesses. and returned this back on after being shut down for over a year.

Shannon Ramirez owns Antique Emporium and volunteers with Market Days, registering and coordinating vendors for the seven-block event — making it one of the largest market days in the RGV.

“It was a huge success,” she said, describing its return. “It was like no time had even passed. People were excited, they came out and showed it too.”

The vendors come from all over the RGV, and even as far as Austin to showcase their crafts, antiques, and other goods, providing visitors with near-endless options.

“Not only do they have market days to go through, but all our stores are open on Jackson St. too,” Ramirez said. “It’s a give and give.”

Eric and Ester De la Fuente started their custom leather goods business, El Coyote Custom Leather, in September.

“It’s been pretty good,” Eric said. “I can see an increase every month as people are getting to know where I’m at now.”

With hundreds of people attending market days, they’re looking forward to more rapid growth.

“I think we got to see a lot of businesses pretty excited it was actually coming back,” Ester said. “Just to be with the people and be around them, get to show them what we had to offer that was pretty great.”

While they have a large following and do well with online sales, the manager of handcrafted Hispanic novelty shop “Me Vale Creations” is hopeful for an increase in-store traffic.

“We were really excited to have them come in and finally see how we opened up the store,” Alma Bacani said.

‘Market Days’ takes place the first Saturday of each month—rain or shine. Businesses looking to register can reach out to the Antique Emporium at calling 956-423-4041.

Click here for the vendor application.