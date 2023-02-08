HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, a cold front is sweeping across the Rio Grande Valley bringing brief scattered showers and north winds gusting up to 45 mph. The cold front will continue sweeping across the area through the morning and is expected to clear Brownsville – South Padre Island by the early afternoon hours.

Peak Wind Gusts as of 10:07 a.m. Wednesday February 8, 2023

Rain chances will end by the 1 p.m. hour.

However high temperatures Tuesday afternoon will only reach the 60s with mostly cloudy skies and winds continuing to gust out of the north at around 30 mph.

You are going to need your jackets if you are heading out the door tonight into Thursday morning. Temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds sticking around. Expect winds to die down continuing out of the north at around 5-10 mph.

For the next seven days, chilly weather will remain across the RGV. Another reinforcing cold front will sweep across the Valley early Friday morning, bringing even cooler temperatures for Friday afternoon and Saturday.

Highs Friday and Saturday will reach the 60s with overnight lows dropping into the low 40s for Saturday morning. Some areas in the Rio Grande Valley could see temperatures in the 30s.

However, sunny skies will be in store for the weekend with high temperatures rebounding back into the 70s for the start of next week.