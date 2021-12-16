It’s the most stressful time of the year, health experts urge time management

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — It may be the most wonderful time of the year but it can also be the most stressful.

With holiday travel pretty much expected to be back to normal this year, a health expert said there are a few things people should look out for.

After not seeing family for several months or more, it’s natural to want to spend as much time as possible with them this Christmas.

Frank Acevedo, the Chief Nursing Officer at Valley Regional Medical Center, said people should spend time with their family when they can, but to “do it within reason and give yourself some time to wind down.”

The holidays are some of the busiest travel days of the year. People should factor in delays when visiting family. “If you’re traveling, give yourself some time to recuperate and rest. Don’t try and maximize your time. That usually stresses you because you gotta come back to work,” Acevedo said.

Everyone wants to enjoy their holiday season, but Acevedo recommends that, along with not pushing your vacation time to the max, you shouldn’t maximize your consumption either.

“Overindulgence, whether it’s alcohol or too much of that turkey and ham. Those are some of the main things we look out for during the holidays,” he said.

During the holidays, hospital visits increase dramatically due to increased injury and illness risk.

Acevedo urged people to be careful this holiday season.

“Don’t wait, don’t hesitate because you don’t know what it is. I always advise people to seek some help,” he said.

Despite the increased number of hospital visits, don’t be afraid to get help.

“Doctors’ offices are also closed around that time; the ERs are open 24/7.”