EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With graduation less than a month away, over 2,000 UTRGV students are finalizing their post-undergraduate plans and gearing up for the real world.

ValleyCentral spoke with two upcoming graduates who said they’re feeling a whirlwind of emotions from scared to excited.

“I’m feeling pretty excited. It’s a new beginning. A lot of new experiences and new people I’m going to meet but I think it’s for the best and hopefully, I can make a better person, so I can bring that back with me down here,” said Eloy G. Lozoya, a UTRGV senior.

Samantha Guajardo, another UTRGV senior said she’s “a little bit nervous,” but overall excited for this new path in her life.

As the world is still coming out of a pandemic, Guajardo said the only thing that concerns her after graduation is finding a full-time job. She’s also actively applying to two doctoral programs at UTRGV and Our Lady of the Lake as well as a graduate school in Memphis, Tennessee.

For Lozoya, he has been accepted into McGovern Medical School in Houston where he aspires to be the first physician in his family.

“It’s nerve-wracking,” said Lozoya. “It’s a new profession. I won’t really have anyone to rely on, so it’s a new beginning, a new chapter. I think it’s beautiful because then I’ll be able to give that knowledge back to my family or anyone else who needs it.”

The Assistant Director for Employer Relations with UTRGV’s Career Center, Ronnie Garcia said, “I think it’s absolutely normal to feel nervous about making the next step into their career path and it’s okay to ask for help.”

Garcia added the career center is not only a resource for current students but for alumni as well. It offers mock interviews, job expositions, resume assistance, career opportunities, and more.

“As the Assistant Director for employer relations, I have never been busier. I have organizations not only locally but nationally that reach out, wanting our students because of their strong work ethic, their educational background, and being bilingual definitely helps,” stated Garcia.

Garcia recommends students and alumni of the institution to register with Handshake as well where hundreds of employers are looking to fill a variety of positions.

It takes five minutes to register. Current students will need to log in to the university’s page and then a Handshake icon will appear in the portal. For alumni, you can do so here.

For those interested in the medical field, UTRGV is hosting a Virtual Health Professionals and Career Expo on Tuesday, April 26 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Garcia confirmed there will be about 20 employers looking to answer questions and provide job opportunities. There will be local, state, and national employers in attendance.

To register, click here.

If you’re heading out to the health exposition or are even in need of business professional attire, Garcia added UTRGV also offers a Career Closet full of blouses, slacks, button-ups, blazers, etc.

The Career Closet is an initiative started by the Career Center that allows currently enrolled UTRGV students to submit a request form and receive up to 3 new or used professional garments per semester which they may use during interviews, career fairs, and networking events.

The closet items were donated by faculty, staff, alumni, and other professionals to help reduce the financial costs associated with starting a career as a young professional.

Items are free of charge to current students and aren’t asked to be returned. Alumni are also welcomed to the closet, according to UTRGV.

To look through the inventory and request items, fill out this form first.

Garcia said there are a plethora of resources for students even after they graduate as the university is always looking to maintain the success of its student body.