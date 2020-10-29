“It’s heartbreaking”: Homeowners voice concerns over grant application from Cameron County

CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (KVEO) — Homeowners’ property in the middle of two communities of La Feria and Santa Rosa could be bought because of the Community Development Block Grant Mitigation (CDBG-MIT) Grant Application through Cameron County – Lake Tio Cano West.

In the application, Lake Tio Cano is said to be a natural depression in the topography of Cameron County.

Homeowner Travis Menchaca says he would be devastated if this grant is approved.

“It’s heartbreaking to know you might not have your property anymore.”

The total estimated cost of the project is set around nine million dollars but Menchaca says that’s not a lot when he broke down the numbers.

“Basically for my property, I did the estimate for a square yard and would be three dollars and change that we would get, which is nothing compared to what the appraisal is,” he said.

Another homeowner in the area, Francisco Javier Cruz said his land has been in his family for three generations and he would like to keep it that way.

“We put a lot into this, family is here, before my grandma passed I told her I would get everything back and that’s what I’ve been doing little by little. Sacrificing here to get there and for someone to just come in and try to buy us out it’s not right,” said Cruz.

The project targeting 141 properties will also be used to secure new housing by providing relocation and Menchaca isn’t happy about the possibility of moving.

“For all of us to start over it’s a huge inconvenience, I mean we bought this property to pass it down to our families, to leave a legacy,” said Menchaca.

In an email, Commissioner Precinct Four Gus Ruiz said:

I will be sending out a press release most likely tomorrow regarding this grant submission for the voluntary buyout program.

To view the