‘It’s crazy’: Long lines seen at gas stations as power outages remain in the RGV

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Long lines have been seen at gas stations across the Rio Grande Valley as some gas stations remain without power and cannot provide service.

KVEO reached out to Exxon Mobile Corporation to ask how they how are keeping up with the demand. Officials sent us the following statement.

Any units that remain in operation are dedicated to exporting electricity back into the grid or to generating the power necessary to keep our people, the community and units safe” Todd Spitler, Operations Media Manager for Exxon Mobil Corporation.

An Exxon worker, who was seen directing the line of cars to gas pumps, says this was something he had never experienced before.

“A lot of people, especially with the lining up and everything they get mad and stuff, we had a couple of people cussing at the manager and stuff but they had to go to line anyways or they leave,” he said.

Customers waiting in line described the experience as “crazy.” Each of them had different wait times while in the gas pump line. Some said they waited over an hour while others only waited 15 minutes.

“This experience was super streamlined but at the other location it was very tough, super chaotic, we were on the street,” said another customer said. “I just think it’s crazy the way everyone is all of a sudden needing gas but we need gas.”

Many have also turned to H-E-B, for fuel and food.

KVEO reached out to H-E-B officials about what efforts they had to help residents in the RGV.

We continue to monitor the impacts from the weather situation closely and work with our power company partners to do our part to both serve Texans with groceries and to help reduce the pressure on the power grid. While store conditions remain challenging for now, we have good inventories in our warehouses and our merchants and supply chain teams are working to push out key commodities of product to get back in stock as quickly as possible. Our Partners are doing the best they can to assist our customers during this time. Many of our stores are operating on shortened hours with Partners who are able to safely get to our stores to assist our customers. We understand this has been a difficult time. We are working to get back to normal as soon as possible. Please continuously check for any local H-E-B real-time store operations update at https://newsroom.heb.com/ on what facilities we can safely run to take care of our customers. Linda Tovar, H-E-B Senior Manager of Public Affairs Border Region.

Thursday, more gas stations across the Rio Grande Valley could be seen opening as power is restored.