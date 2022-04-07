MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After serving the community for 35 years, Mission’s police chief is nearing retirement and the city held a ceremony to celebrate his career.

On Wednesday, the city of Mission held a retirement ceremony for Robert Dominguez, chief of the Mission Police Department.

Dominguez served Mission PD for 35 years and acted as chief for nine years.

Opening the day, Dominguez delivered his final radio transmission.

Mission, I will be going 1042 after 35 years of service to this community. Its been my absolute honor and privelege to have served this department. It has been a great journey, especially with all of you at my side. Please be safe and take care of eachother. Chief of the Mission Police Department, Robert Dominguez

Dominguez will retire on April 30.