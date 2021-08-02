‘It’s an ongoing problem’: Mercedes resident’s alleyway covered in overgrown grass

MERCEDES, Texas (KVEO) — Dalia Peña said the alleyway behind her home and the surrounding sidewalks are covered in overgrown grass.

According to Mercedes City Manager Alberto Perez, by city ordinance, residents are responsible for mowing their half of the alleyway as well as the sidewalk in front of their home.

Peña said she has not been able to cut her alleyway grass due to standing water and improper equipment. “Because of the standing water, it is attracting possums, mice, rodents, and mosquitoes,” she said.

Peña added that although she has called for help, no one from the city has come by.

Mercedes Public Works Department Director Joaquin Hernandez said the lack of help is from the lack of equipment.

New equipment such as John Deere lawn mowers have been purchased and are starting to come in.

“We just received our new backhoe and water grader. Those are designed to be used in the alleys and the clearing of curb scraping,” said Hernandez. “All the grass that needs to be removed from the streets to better maintain; that’s going to be taken care of with these pieces of equipment,” said Hernandez.

According to Hernandez, an alleyway schedule will begin Aug. 2 starting with Zone One [North of the Expressway to Texas Boulevard] and Zones 2-4 will follow after.

Residents who are found with overgrown, grassy areas will be issued a letter stating that the city will allow 10 days for the grass to be taken care of and if not, the Public Works Department will do it themselves.

No fines will be given if residents do not comply with the letter, but a service fee will be charged.

To report overgrown grass in your area, visit their website or call (956) 565-6147.