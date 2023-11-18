HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — SpaceX’s Starship launch left many confused and frightened this morning when they woke up to the ground rumbling.

ValleyCentral can assure you it was not an earthquake. It was just a rocket attempting to head into sub-orbital space.

Courtesy: Oscar Masso

During our livestream for the historic launch of a fully stacked Starship making orbit from the Boca Chica launch site, we received many comments on Facebook from frightened residents.

Our CBS4 Chief Meteorologist Bryan Hale assured us that the rumble was felt all the way at our Harlingen station, 36.2 miles away from Boca Chica beach.

“It shook our studio,” Hale said in our morning weather cut in. “The sound was that intense from the rocket launch. A lot of folks in the Valley are getting a taste of that with that big rumble.”

Viewers from Los Fresnos, Brownsville, San Benito, Harlingen, Weslaco and even Sarita reported feeling the vibrations from the launch.

