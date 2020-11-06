“It just feels nasty,” frustrated residents at apartment complex say they are tired of overwhelming trash

DONNA, Texas – Residents at the Vaughn apartments in the city of Donna are tired of the trash pile up.

Residents voiced their frustrations and said the trash has been there for six months.

Resident Arnulfo Gonzalez and his wife said the trash has been growing around the dumpster.

“It wasn’t like this until people started noticing they could come in here at any time of the day or night and get rid of their whatever, garbage, trash.” said Gonzalez.

Apartment resident Robert Herrera said the trash is not just around the dumpster, but everywhere.

“It just feels nasty cause I mean like the trash doesn’t stay there, it comes all over here it comes all the way in front of our houses I mean the dogs bring it.” said Herrera.

Gonzalez says once it rains the smell of the trash becomes overwhelming and unsanitary.

Herrera hoped the landlord would fix the constant growing of trash.

“I mean we told her but it seems like she just worried about the money,” he said.

Another resident of the complex, who wishes to remain anonymous, said she tried contacting the landlord and maintenance for help, but got the runaround.

“We tell the maintenance, the maintenance tells the landlord, the landlord tells the maintenance back and tomorrow and tomorrow.” she said.

KVEO contacted the landlord to ask when the trash could be picked up and are still waiting for a response.