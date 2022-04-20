EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper received recognition for saving a woman’s life when he applied a tourniquet before she bled out.

On December 11, 2021, Texas DPS responded to a roll-over crash in Hidalgo County, according to Texas DPS.

Trooper Oscar Tovar arrived at the scene and quickly assisted injured parties, applying a tourniquet to a passenger’s wound.

With the assistance of another trooper, Tovar applied pressure to the artery, helping prevent further blood loss.

EMS later arrived and took the woman to the hospital, according to Texas DPS.

Last week, Tovar received the Lifesaving Award at the Public Safety Commission Meeting.

Tovar spoke about what the award and recognition meant to him.

As DPS Troopers, we carry out our duties to protect and serve Texas to the best of our abilities. It is my privilege, along with my DPS and local partners, to have been able to provide the level of service that the public has come to expect from us. Furthermore, I am humbled and grateful for this award, but most importantly to be able to positively impact and help save a life. Texas DPS Trooper, Oscar Tovar