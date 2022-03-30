HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Tuesday, the family and friends of a woman found dead in her home spoke out to the community searching for answers.

35-year-old Kristina Torres was found by Harlingen Police on Saturday. They said the death ‘is suspicious’ but have not yet determined the cause of death.

Police reported the condition they found Torres’ body suggests she had been dead a few days.

“Please turn themselves in please, my baby didn’t deserve this. My baby was a good person,” said Rosalinda Valdez, Kristina’s mother in an emotional plea. “I am never going to get to see her again.”

Courtesy Rosalinda Valdez, Picture of Kristina Torres

Police said they were conducting the autopsy and will share the results when they become available.

Family friend Raquel Velez supported Valdez and said she is appalled.

“I’m sure everybody has enemies but to take someone’s life like that, it’s drastic,” said Velez. “And then they just left her there—that’s cold.”

Family and friends said they remember Kristina as being a free spirit with many friends.

Valdez said they feel that someone killed her and it was someone she knew.

“All we know is that it had to be someone she knew because the door was not broken or kicked in. She opened the door to someone that she knew,” said Valdez.

Credit: KVEO Iris Karami; Pictured (left to right) Raquel Velez, sister to Torres, mother Rosalinda Valdez.

Valdez said that Kristina was a mother to two children, a sister, and a friend to many. Now, the family is turning to the community for help finding those responsible.

“There’s not very much of a lead as of yet and we need help, we need help,” said Velez.

A public viewing for Kristina Torres will be held on April 4 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.

A mass will be held on April 5 at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. To contribute to the funeral expenses you can donate here.

Police ask the public if they have any information about this case, to call Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956)-425-8477.