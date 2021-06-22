Isolated heavy downpours causing flooding concerns across the Rio Grande Valley

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO)— As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, isolated heavy downpours are flaring up across the Rio Grande Valley.
NBC 23 Weather Forecast
An Areal Flood Advisory is in effect for portions of Cameron county until 1:30 p.m. Torrential rainfall occurring with these storms is likely to cause localized flooding.
These storms also consist of dangerous lightning.
Local storm reports indicate that funnel clouds have been reported in and around Progresso, Texas.
While there is no radar indicated rotation with these storms, we could see more of these cloud formations pop up through the afternoon across the Rio Grande Valley.