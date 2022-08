K-9 Nina and her handler Officer Polanco (Source: City of South Padre Island Department Facebook page)

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The South Padre Island Police Department welcomes a new member to its K-9 division.

Island Police introduced K-9 Nina and her handler Officer Polanco on Facebook in celebration of National Dog Day.

Nina is a two-year-old Belgian Shepherd and ready for duty in narcotics detection.