SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — South Padre Island fishing is once again in the national spotlight.

According to FishingBooker.com, SPI ranks second on its list of Top Spring Fishing Spots in the U.S. for 2023.

South Padre Island offers a variety of fish species such as Redfish, Speckled Trout, Flounder, Tarpon, King Mackerel, Mahi Mahi, sharks, and the ever plentiful Red Snapper.

If fishing isn’t your thing, then SPI offers horseback riding, kayak tours, paddle boarding, and parasailing.

The list of top fishing spots includes: