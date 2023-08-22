SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Tropical Storm Harold teased us with rain and clouds, but fortunately little else.

On South Padre Island, there was a steady rain all night long. The skies remain gloomy Tuesday morning and a light drizzle comes and goes, but there’s been no significant downpour.

High tide was at 5:38 a.m., but the waves never were strong enough to reach the sand dunes. The next low tide is at 1:49 p.m.

Now that the storm has passed, tourists are walking their dogs on the beach and taking pictures of the storm’s remnants.

As a precaution, Island officials have placed red flag warnings on a number of city beaches. Similar flags have been placed on all Cameron County beaches as well.

Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. orderred all county beaches closed as a precaution on Monday. The closure includes the following beaches:

– Beach Access No. 3

– Beach Access No. 4

– Beach Access No. 5, also known as E.K. Atwood Park

– Beach Access No. 6

– Boca Chica Beach

“These county beaches will be temporarily closed until further notice to all incoming vehicular and pedestrian traffic to protect the safety and well-being of the general public in light of the tropical disturbance and precautionary weather conditions,” Trevino said in a news release on Monday.

A few tourist can be seen on the beach on South Padre Isalnd after Tropical Storm Harold made its way to the Gulf Coast. By Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral

The waves were strong on Tuesday after Tropical Storm Harold made its way to the Gulf Coast. By Natasha Trindade/ValleyCentral

He said Isla Blanca Park and Andy Bowie County Park remain open.