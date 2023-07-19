HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Isla Tours and Captain Murphy’s provide a variety of activities including dolphin watching, eco-tours, sunset cruises, fireworks cruises, Port of Brownsville nature tours, as well bay and deep-sea fishing charters.

Isla Tours offers families the chance to experience eco-tours and dolphin watching on South Padre Island. Guests enjoy an hour-and-a-half aboard the Murphy’s Law. Cruise along the lower Laguna Madre on our 67 ft double-decker is specially designed to allow guests an optimum viewing experience while on the water.

One of the company’s advantages is they are family owned and operated which allows it to offer a unique experience for its guests. The staff and crew strive to offer guests a journey that focuses on family fun.

Established in 1961 by Matt Edward Murphy, Captain Murphy’s has been a pillar of the South Padre Island community for three generations. Stephen Murphy has developed his family’s small charter business into the predominant Island organization it is today. He expanded the business to include dolphin watching and other scenic tours in 2000.

Visit Isla Tours & Captain Murphy’s for more information.

