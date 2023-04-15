SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Parks and Recreation has announced a temporary closure of the Isla Blanca County Park starting Sunday.

According to a news release from Cameron County, the closure begins at 8 p.m. Sunday, April 16 and visitors will be asked to leave the park no later than 9 p.m.

“Only current RV Park Campers will be allowed to remain at the park and have access to enter

the park campsite,” park officials stated in the release.

Park officials said, the closure is due in preparation for the SpaceX Flight Activity taking place on Monday April 17.

The park will re-open at 4 a.m. on Monday, April 17 for all visitors.

Due to the large amount of expected visitors, park officials ask guests to follow all park rules, flag advisory signage and any walking, standing or sitting on the sand dunes is prohibited.