ISLA BLANCA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Isla Blanca County Park is changing its hours of operation in preparation for the SpaceX launch of Starship Super Heavy scheduled for Thursday morning.

The county park will close at 8 p.m. today, an hour earlier than its regular closing time. Park visitors are asked to leave no later than 9 p.m. tonight.

Only current RV park campers will be allowed to remain at the park and have access to enter the park campsite, a release from the county stated.

The park will re-open at 5 a.m. Thursday morning, one hour earlier than its normal hours of operation.

“A large influx of visitors is expected, and we ask all visitors to abide by all park rules and the flag advisory signage,” the release stated. “Walking, standing, or sitting on the sand dunes is prohibited.”

During Monday’s launch attempt the roads in and out of Isla Blanca Park were packed. Traffic on the causeway was also backed up for a considerable length of time as tourists made their way to the Island overnight and then again when they left after the launch was scrubbed.