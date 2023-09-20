EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — DHR Health officials on Tuesday hosted a free child car safety seat inspection event.

According to data three out of four car seats are installed incorrectly.

Certified technicians were on sight to make sure seats were installed properly. Officials say they were also looking out for fake car seats.

“Make sure that you have your chest clip here. Make sure there’s a brand name on the car seat on the sides of the car seat there needs to be writing, if there’s just pictures that possibly could be a fake car seat,” said Janet Welch, Patient Educator for DHR Health.

The next car seat inspection event will be held in Harlingen from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. hosted by the Harlingen Police Department.

Emiliano Peña contributed to this report.