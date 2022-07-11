HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — With the shortage of baby formula, many parents wonder if buying formula from across the border is safe.

“When this crisis started, we were very short of milk, of course, a baby cannot live without the milk,” said Dr. Asim Zamir, Chief of Pediatric Medicine, Valley Baptist Health System.

“After this shortage, a lot of parents have families sending them the milk from across the border.”

One Dallas mother traveled to Mexico on a girls’ trip and came across stores with plenty of formula.

She soon returned to the U.S. with a suitcase full of baby formula, but is it safe?

“It’s safe if it is from a very well-known factory,” said Dr. Zamir. “And it has been proven in the communities there that it has been used safely and word of mouth is the best research,” said Dr. Zamir.

Another factor to consider, does Mexico have a version of the FDA that regulates baby formula?

“Yes, they have their counterpart of FDA,” said Dr. Zamir.

Ultimately, it is up to the parent.

If you choose to give your baby formula from Mexico, Dr. Zamir recommends letting your baby’s pediatrician know first so they can monitor their health closely.

“None of the babies [formula] have resulted in dehydration or had any toxic effect in my 20 years of practice,” said Dr. Zamir.

Dr. Zamir added if you get formula from across the border, read the label carefully and make sure it is not expired.