IRS to extend economic impact payment deadline

WASHINGTON, (KVEO)– Congressman Vicente Gonzalez (TX-15) announced Tuesday that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has moved the deadline to register for the Economic Impact Payment (EIP) to November 21, 2020.

According to a news release, the additional time is solely for people who have not received their EIP and do not normally file a tax return.

For taxpayers who requested an extension to file their 2019 tax return, that deadline is still October 15, 2020.

Congressman Gonzalez urged people who do not usually file a tax return and have not received their EIP to register as soon as possible at the Non-Filers: Enter Info Here tab on the IRS website.

“File for your EIP today,” said Congressman Gonzalez. “Those who qualify who are having difficulties should reach out to our office as quickly as possible so we can help. It is important that all who qualify for a stimulus check from the government receive it.”

This tab will not be available after November 21.