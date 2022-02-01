HARLINGEN, Texas (Valleycentral) — Facial recognition with ID me will soon be part of the process when logging into your IRS account.

According to the IRS, the new ID me login system is taking place this summer in an effort to protect taxpayers from identity theft.

How does it work?

Taxpayers will have to take a selfie with a computer or smartphone to confirm their identity. In addition to the selfie, taxpayers will also have to provide an identification document such as a driver’s license, state ID or passport.

According to the IRS, once a taxpayer’s identity has been verified, access will be given to all IRS online services.

IRS said the ID me is a trusted technology provider.

“Identity verification is critical to protect taxpayers and their information. The IRS has been working hard to make improvements in this area, and this new verification process is designed to make IRS online applications as secure as possible for people,” said IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig.

All taxpayers are encouraged to create an ID me account as soon as possible. In the meantime, taxpayers who have IRS usernames can continue using that username to log in to their online accounts.

The ID me service has partnered with 27 states and has 64 million members.

According to the IRS, taxpayers do not have to register with ID me to file tax returns but registration is required to access the Child Tax Credit portal.

