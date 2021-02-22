IRS announces tax relief for Texas winter storm victims

KILLEEN, TEXAS – FEBRUARY 18: Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign on February 18, 2021 in Killeen, Texas. Winter storm Uri has brought historic cold weather and power outages to Texas as storms have swept across 26 states with a mix of freezing temperatures and precipitation. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Monday, the Internal Revenue Service announced the extension of tax deadlines for Texans affected by the winter storm, according to a press release.

The announcement came after the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) issued a disaster declaration.

The declaration permits the IRS to postpone certain tax-filing and tax-payment deadlines for taxpayers who reside or have a business in the Texas.

The new deadline is June 15 and applies to:

–The first quarter estimated tax payment due on April 15.

–The quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30.

–Tax-exempt organizations, operating on a calendar-year basis, that have a 2020 return due on May 17.

Penalties on deposits due on or after Feb. 11 and before Feb. 26 will be abated as long as the tax deposits were made by Feb. 26.

The IRS automatically identifies taxpayers located in the covered disaster area and applies for filing and payment relief. If those affected reside or have a business located outside the covered disaster area should call the IRS disaster hotline at 866-562-5227 to request this tax relief.