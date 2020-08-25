Alamo family worries as irrigation water floods their home

ALAMO, Texas — As dark rain clouds appear in the Rio Grande Valley some residents are becoming worried.

For one Alamo family, water collecting on their property has been an issue, but recent rains are not to blame.

Irrigation water flowing between Alamo road and Tower road on Eldora street has stopped flowing and has collected on Jose Zuniga’s property.

“Just one day, we wake up and it’s full already,” said Zuniga as he explained how the water collected overnight.

He worries about his grandmother who has trouble stepping out of her door.

“We tried to put bricks in front of her door, so that she could try to come out because we only have a little bit of space,” said Zuniga.

Sonny Hinojosa from the Hidalgo County Irrigation District No. 2 said they learned about the issue the day before.

“We shut down our delivery, and not until the water recedes will we be able to determine what the problem is,” said Hinojosa.

For now the family is trying their own solutions. They fear more rain could add to the problem.

“We tried to put a blockade of dirt, because you know, it’s too much water,” said Zuniga.