Investigators find $700 thousand inside 18-wheeler in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — The Cameron County Sheriff’s Office confiscated a large sum of cash from an 18-wheeler on Saturday.

According to officials, the tractor trailer was stopped for a traffic violation on Saturday.

Sheriff’s deputies deployed a K9 to the vehicle where it alerted investigators to the sleeping quarters of the tractor trailer.

Inside this compartment, investigators found more than $700 thousand in cash stashed in the vehicle. Officials did not disclose the exact amount of money found.

Deputies confiscated the money and are undergoing an investigation. Charges are pending in this case.