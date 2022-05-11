HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Authorities are investigating a drive-by shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead, suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico.

On May 5, at 11:56 p.m. the Hidalgo County Sheriffs’ Office (HCSO) deputies responded to the 1800 block of Chicago Street in rural Alton in reference to deadly conduct, according to HCSO.

Reported as a possible drive-by, deputies arrived at the scene and found a man with gunshot wounds lying on the side of the road.

CPR was performed, however, the man was pronounced dead by EMS.

The man was identified as 34-year-old, Jessie Rey Saenz, according to HCSO.

Witnesses identified the suspect’s vehicle as a white truck, telling authorities that individuals in the home returned fire, striking the suspect’s vehicle as it fled.

Reynaldo Robles’, 34, white Chevy Silverado was seen with bullet holes the day after the murder and reported to HCSO.

Robles, his half-brother, David Robles, 18, and two male juveniles were identified as being in the vehicle at the time of the murder.

On Monday, HCSO Investigators met with David Robles who provided a voluntary statement of the accused admitting his involvement. Robles was placed under arrest and charged with murder and had a bond set at one million.

Two of the other individuals involved with the murder are suspected of fleeing to Mexico.

This is still an active investigation.

Individuals are encouraged to contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office with information regarding the incident at 956-383-8114.

Individuals who wish to remain anonymous may call the Hidalgo County Crime Stoppers Hotline at 956-668-TIPS (8477).