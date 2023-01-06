BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — IDEA public schools released a statement Friday after a “potential threat” was made at IDEA Frontier.

ValleyCentral reached out to IDEA Public Schools, who issued a statement in reference to the potential threat, saying: “On Wednesday, IDEA Frontier was notified of a potential threat made by an individual who was removed from school grounds.”

The statement goes on to say that the school took immediate action and contacted law enforcement.

Students and staff are safe, IDEA said, and the case remains under investigation.