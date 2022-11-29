BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 28-year-old man died overnight while in custody of the Brownsville Police Department, police announced Tuesday.

“The Brownsville Police Department is investigating an in-custody death that occurred [Tuesday],” police said in a statement emailed to media.

The man was found unresponsive in his cell at approximately 2:30 a.m., according to police.

“The male subject was arrested on [Monday], and no force was used to effect the arrest,” wrote Investigator Martin Sandoval, public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department. “There are no signs of trauma or suicide.”

The deceased’s name will be released upon notification of the next of kin, Sandoval said.

“The investigation is ongoing and more details will be released as they become available,” he wrote.