CAMERON COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An investigation is underway after a female inmate was said to be unresponsive at a Cameron County detention center.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza tweeted at 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday that EMS was in route to Carrizales-Rucker Detention center in reference to the unresponsive inmate.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.