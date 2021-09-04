‘Intoxicated and argumentative’: local man arrested after participating in bar fight

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man after he refused to comply with officers, later confessing to participating in a bar fight Saturday.

At approximately 2:00 a.m. Brownsville PD responded to a fight call at a local bar, Shot Republic, located at 3101 Pablo Kisel Blvd. Upon arrival, officers noticed a crowd of people that they later dispersed.

Robert Campos refused to comply with officers’ orders and was taken into police custody. Brownsville PD described Campos as “intoxicated and argumentative,” according to a press release.

Once arriving at the city jail Campos confessed to his involvement in a fight at the local bar.

Campos asked officers for medical attention, he was then transported to a local hospital where he was released within a few hours.

Brownsville PD was made aware of a video of the fight circulating on Facebook several hours later. The video was forwarded to the Criminal Investigative Unit, detectives have begun an investigation into filing charges for assault.

Video of the fight was shared by Brownsville PD on their youtube account, age restrictions are applied.

VIDEO:

The investigation is ongoing and charges will be followed as soon as the investigation is complete.

Brownsville PD asks for any victims of the incident to contact the department to speak to an investigator.