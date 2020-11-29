Internet service provider awards grant to Brownsville restaurant

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Local small businesses have been heavily impacted by this year’s economy due to COVID-19.

Viasat’s marketing director, Amy Brown explains that this year seemed like the perfect timing to make their $5,000 grant available for their customers.

“We collect feedback from our customers on a daily basis but this was a different level of really understanding what they are going through right now,” she said.

According to Brown, their grant application process was a valuable way for them to see how they were able to help local small businesses in a time of need.

The Adolios restaurant in Brownsville was one of the 10 recipients to be awarded the $5,000 grant.

According to Adolios marketing manager Nelson Amaro, the grant helped them guarantee paychecks for their employees after being closed for two weeks.

“If we were to give to the employees, we would provide the security of them knowing that they will get paid when they come back to work and that’s what we planned to use the money we received from the grant,” he said.

As for Viasat, it is still not confirmed whether their grant opportunity will be available for next year but they are excited to have been able to make a positive impact during pandemic.