HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Many areas of the Rio Grande Valley do not have access to the internet. It became very evident during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, officials with Kwikbit Internet hosted an informational session to launch their low-cost and fast internet service to RV and mobile home parks.

The event was held at the Southern Breeze Mobile Home Park in Harlingen. Company officials say a common area where residents struggle for internet service is mobile home parks.

They say in Texas, around 1.9 million residents live in mobile home parks, many of them without connection.

“Really if you look at the mobile homes across the United States there’s roughly nearly 7 million homes out there and literally just about every park that we run into we talk to the ownership they have pretty poor internet choices,” said Pete Buchner, the vice president for Kwikbit Internet.

Kwikbit says residents can expect one gigabit of service for $50 a month.

Southern Breeze is the 30th park in Texas where the company has added its services.