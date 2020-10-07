International Plasma Week increases awareness of donations during pandemic

EDINBURG, Texas — This week marks International Plasma Week. It is a time to raise awareness on the importance of plasma donations, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Plasma week looks to increase understanding about plasma medicines as well as the conditions that can be treated.

Plasma is the part of the blood that experts say contains a number of therapeutic antibodies and proteins used to treat several conditions. It is extracted the same way that blood is when being donated.

Vlasta Hakes, Corporate Affairs Director – GRIFOLS, “It is very similar to blood donations. The biggest difference is that we separate the plasma from the red blood cells and the red blood cells are actually returned back to the donor.”

International Plasma Week runs until Friday, Oct. 9.