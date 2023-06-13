HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — June 13 is International Axe Throwing Day and today Mark Koite, partner and founder of Kickin Axes indoor axe throwing in McAllen, stopping by the ValleyCental studios.

One of the highlights of axe throwing is that it is a team-building event.

“It is definitely something great. When businesses come over their team really gets into it. They’re trying to help each other out there. Like they never thought they’d be doing something like this. So it really brings the team together,” said Koite.

Kickin Axes is also a family-friendly environment. There is something for everyone, fun for the whole family, and the staff is hands-on when teaching customers the rules of the sport, according to Koite.

Kickin Axes is also mobile which Koite refers to as a “party on wheels”. Customers can rent the axe-throwing trailer and have it delivered to their homes.

Kickin Axes is located at 1017 Shasta Ave. in McAllen. For more information call (956) 843-0784 or visit them online or on Facebook.

