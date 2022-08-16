MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — International Artist Irving Cano will be unveiling his mural at Quinta Mazatlan.

Irving Cano is Mexican Artist from Oaxaca, who is known to bring the Zapoteca culture to life. Cano has participated in multiple artistic collaborations and exhibitions, taking his art around the world.

The mural is titled “Destino Monarca” and the event will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., Wednesday at Quinta Mazatlan, located at 600 Sunset Drive in McAllen.

The ceremony will be honoring monarchs and murals according to the Quinta Mazatlan Facebook page.

For more information on the mural unveiling, contact (956) 681-3370.