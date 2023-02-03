MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Sharyland Independent School District announced a temporary principal for one of its elementary schools Thursday evening.

Elizabeth Gongora has been named interim principal at Harry Shimotsu Elementary effective immediately.

Gongora will remain interim principal for the remainder of the school year, according to a press release from Nancy Valeria Barboza, Sharyland ISD Director of Public Relations.

According to the press release, Gongora has 29 years of experience in public relations with her primary focus being on bilingual education.

She holds Texas Educator Certifications as a principal, elementary early childhood education, elementary self-contained, bilingual/ESL-Spanish and a learning resources endorsement.

“We’re excited to welcome Ms. Gongora as Harry Shimotsu’s Interim Principal, as we know that she will continue to guide the school forward,” Dr. Maria M. Vidaurri, Superintendent of Schools said.