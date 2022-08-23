PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Full closures of the I-2 main lanes will alternate this week as demolition work continues for the interchange project.

From 8 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday, project crews will fully close the I-2 westbound main lanes between the westbound Cage Boulevard exit ramp and Sugar Road. Between those hours, the ‘San Juan

to Edinburg’ direct connector will not be accessible.

Westbound traffic will be detoured to the Cage Boulevard exit ramp. Drivers can either continue on the frontage road to the next available entrance ramp or use Cage Boulevard to head north.

Beginning nightly, Friday through Sunday all I-2 eastbound main lanes will be closed between the Sugar Road exit ramp and Huisache Avenue in Pharr.

Traffic headed eastbound will be detoured to the Sugar Road exit ramp. Drivers must follow the frontage road to reenter the main lanes. The eastbound main lane closures will be in place from 11 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday. Roads will be closed again from 9 p.m. Saturday to 8 a.m. Sunday.